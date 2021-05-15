Disney World makes masks optional in outdoor common spaces

Masks will still be required on all attractions and indoors, according to current rules.

CELEBRATION, Fla. — Walt Disney World is continuing to relax its COVID-19 rules for its guests.

According to its website, Disney World says "face coverings are optional in outdoor common areas at Walt Disney World Resort, but are still required upon entering and throughout all attractions, theaters and transportation."

Disney World's website says masks are optional in "outdoor common areas" and pool decks. Everywhere else, including all attractions, theaters, transportation and indoor locations masks will still be required. The only exceptions for mask-wearing indoors are when guests are eating or drinking while sitting or standing still.

The change will take effect Saturday, WKMG reports.

Earlier Friday, the theme park announced it would increase its capacity at parks. During an earnings call Thursday, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the parks had already started to raise capacity limits with the CDC's guidance and guidance that came from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

He also called the new guidance from the CDC regarding fully vaccinated people being able to stop wearing masks outdoors and in most indoor settings "big news" for Disney as a whole.

Earlier this week, Disney World said it would also begin to gradually reduce its social distancing requirements for guests across many areas of the parks.

However, the minimum 6-feet requirement will remain in some areas, including dining locations, stores and places where guests can take off their masks temporarily.

According to WDW News Today, Disney World has also made a slight change to its parking requirements and is no longer requiring cars to park in every other parking space.

Walt Disney World announced earlier this month it would phase out onsite temperature screenings for cast members on May 8 and guests on May 16.

Disney says it will "continue to follow the guidance of health and safety leaders going forward" and will "encourage people to get vaccinated."

Walt Disney World first required temperature screenings when it reopened in July 2020 after being shut down due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

You can find the resort's COVID-19 safety information here.