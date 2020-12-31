All 4 Disney World theme parks fully booked this New Year's Eve

A few spots still available earlier this week have since been reserved.

ORLANDO, Fla. — All four Walt Disney World theme parks are fully booked this New Year's Eve.

As of Thursday morning, the online reservation availability calendar showed no more open spots for resort guests, annual passholders or regular theme park ticket holders.

Disney's Orlando-area parks, which have been operating at 35 percent capacity since November, require reservations as part of the company's ongoing effort to promote social distancing during the pandemic.

While Disney World parks will be skipping midnight countdowns this year, there will still be some "magic" for guests. Disney's New Year's Eve plans include offering in-room food and drink celebrations for resort guests who want to buy them and a previously-recorded fireworks show available for streaming.

Restaurants, pool bars and lounges at Disney Resort hotels will stay open past midnight. Click here for more on special events being offered this holiday season at Disney.

