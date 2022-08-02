About $2 million worth of cocaine washes ashore in Florida Keys

People saw the bundle of drugs wash ashore.

KEY LARGO, Fla. — When some people saw a large package wash ashore along the Florida Keys, they gave the authorities a call.

The bundle, it turned out, contained a bunch of smaller bricks — and they later tested positive for cocaine, all 126 pounds of it, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

Deputies responded just before 6 p.m. on July 29 to the area of the Ocean Oasis at Ocean Pointe Pool Beach Marina in Tavernier, where the package washed ashore, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

"The large package contained multiple smaller packages tightly packed with black tape," the agency said.

Border patrol agents, plus sheriff's office deputies, were able to recover the drugs, the federal agency said.

It's estimated they had a total street value of about $2 million.