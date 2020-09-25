Court rules no more than $300K total will be paid to students, families affected by Parkland shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — The Florida Supreme Court has ruled that the school district can’t be forced to pay more than $300,000 total to the victims or their families in the Parkland high school massacre that left 17 people dead and another 17 hurt.
Justices unanimously sided with Broward County Public Schools on Thursday, agreeing that the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was a single incident.
The victims and their families had argued that each pull of the trigger was a separate occurrence.
State law caps government agencies’ liability in civil lawsuits at $200,000 per individual and $300,000 per incident. Any jury award above that amount has to be approved by the Legislature and governor.
