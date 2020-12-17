SpaceX launches classified satellite into space; its last mission of 2020

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — And that's all from SpaceX for 2020.
The company Saturday morning launched a secret satellite from Kennedy Space Center in Florida following a delay earlier in the week.
The previous story is below.
---
SpaceX stood down from a Thursday morning launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Now, it will try again Saturday morning with a three-hour launch window opening at 9 a.m. ET.
Watch live coverage on SpaceX's YouTube page.
SpaceX said it's taking a closer look at the data for launch, but the Falcon 9 rocket and the NROL-108 remain healthy.
The launch is the company's final launch of the year.
The launch isn't just the 31st launch for SpaceX, it's also the third Falcon 9 to fly in a little over a week. On Dec. 6, SpaceX carried an upgraded cargo Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station, then launched a new satellite for Sirius XM on Sunday.
