Relaxed mask guidelines conflict with state's workplace safety rules

Many restaurant and bar owners across the state feel like it's unfair for employees to have to wear a mask if customers aren't required.

MICHIGAN, USA — The state feels good about relaxing it's mask mandate.

"It's really exciting to be able to move forward," says Elizabeth Hertel, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Hertel says the decision was made with plenty of confidence in the effectiveness of the COVID vaccine.

"We learn more about the virus, learn more about the tools that we have, and we're able to take different steps to continue to fight it," she says.

Scott Ellis, executive director of the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association, is thankful the state moved so quickly after the CDC made its recommendations.

"We've still got some stuff to address, but at least they were on this right away," says Ellis.

Currently, MIOSHA rules require that employees still wear masks indoors. He says many restaurant and bar owners across the state feel like that's unfair if customers don't have to.

"We're hoping that what the CDC or MDHHS recommends to remove, then workplace safety and MIOSHA would follow accordingly," says Ellis.

He is also concerned about enforcing the rule. Ellis says business owners do not want to ask for vaccination cards or other proof.

"We're not going to get in the battle again like we did a year ago with battling people for their masks, we're not going to do it," says Ellis. "There's been assaults, there's been too many things that have happened."

Businesses can still choose to continue requiring masks indoors. Ellis hopes no matter what business owners decide to do that people will be patient.

"I am asking and begging that customers be respectful to the business owners and to the servers because they're caught in the middle," he says.

Ellis has already been in contact with MIOSHA and hopes to have updated rules on Monday.

