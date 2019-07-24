GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The mother of Upshaw reached a settlement in her federal lawsuit against the NBA and the Detroit Pistons Wednesday, according to ESPN.

The terms were not disclosed, according to ESPN.

NBA officials released a statement saying

"Jewel Upshaw, the National Basketball Association, and the Detroit Pistons announced today that they have resolved their prior dispute and the litigation claims against the National Basketball Association and the Detroit Pistons pending in federal district court have been dismissed. The NBA and Pistons express their sympathies to Jewel Upshaw and the rest of Zeke's family on his tragic passing."

Upshaw was playing in the final game of the NBA G League's regular season on March 24, 2018 when he collapsed on the floor during the final minute of the game.

He died two days later.

RELATED: Grand Rapids Drive's Zeke Upshaw dies in hospital 2 days after collapsing during game

The lawsuit was announced Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at a news conference in New York City. Upshaw's family claims no life saving measures were attempted.

RELATED: Zeke Upshaw wrongful death lawsuit refiled with Michigan U.S. court

"Despite this undeniable dire situation, no life-saving measures were attempted, no CPR was initiated and no defibrillator was used," said the family's attorney in a news release when the lawsuit was filed.

The Upshaw family's lawyer is Ben Crump, who is a civil rights lawyer based out of Tallahassee, Fla. Crump also represented Trayvon Martin's family after Martin was shot and killed by George Zimmerman.

Grand Rapids Drive fan Eric Cameron was at the game.

"I'm surprised they didn't start CPR when they realized he was not conscious that's one of the first things is checking that, checking pulse and moving on to compressions when they realize that he's not breathing," Cameron said.

Cameron and his family stayed for the remainder of the game. As they were leaving the arena, Cameron said he saw the ambulance leave, 15 minutes after Upshaw was removed from the court.

"Our first reaction was 'it seems like they would have been gone by now' and it seemed odd that they were still there," Cameron said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter