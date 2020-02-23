MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Central Michigan University's student paper, CM Life, is reporting a stabbing happened at Wayside Central. The paper cited a Central Alert indicating there were multiple victims.

Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Dale Hawks says three people were sent to the hospital with unknown injuries. Hawks says witnesses provided conflicting reports on the suspect or suspects, and at this point, no one is in custody.

Wayside Central remained open after the incident and police say their staff has been cooperating with the investigation. Hawks says the business staying open may help as they continue to investigate.

This is a developing story.

