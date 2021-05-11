Report: U. of Michigan missed chances to stop doctor's abuse

Some university officials at the time took no action despite being aware of complaints. The report confirmed that, especially in the athletic department.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A report says staff at the University of Michigan missed many opportunities to stop a doctor who committed sexual misconduct against hundreds of patients over decades at the school.

The report released Tuesday by the WilmerHale firm comes more than a year after former students publicly accused the late Robert Anderson of molesting them.

The university has acknowledged Anderson's abuse but hired the law firm for a comprehensive review. Some university officials at the time took no action despite being aware of complaints. The report confirmed that, especially in the athletic department.

Anderson died in 2008.

