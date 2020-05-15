Republican leaders critical of Gov. Whitmer's recent media appearances

Whitmer says testing has improved and has allowed for some re-opening in construction and manufacturing. But the Governor told Biden there are still troubling signs.

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Whitmer was part of a discussion Thursday hosted by Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden.

"Michigan has been one of the hardest hit states in the fight against COVID-19 but we have been aggressively fighting back," says Whitmer.

Whitmer says testing has improved and the increased confidence has allowed for some re-opening in construction and manufacturing. But the Governor told Biden there are still troubling signs.

"This week I lost another dear friend of mine to COVID-19 he was on a ventilator for weeks on end," says Whitmer.

Republican Chair Laura Cox is critical of the Governor's recent media appearances.

"The Governor is spending more time on TV auditioning to be the Vice Presidential candidate instead of focusing on Michigan and families and businesses across Michigan that need her leadership," says Cox.

Cox says the protests in Lansing are just another example of how much the state is hurting.

"People are seeing their investments in their businesses and their families for decades crumbling before their eyes because of her stay at home order," says Cox.

