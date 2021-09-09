Republicans sue over excess campaign donations to Whitmer

The lawsuit contends that an exception — letting her raise unlimited amounts because of attempts to recall her from office — is unconstitutional.

MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Republican Party is suing to stop Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s reelection campaign from collecting excess donations.

It contends that an exception — letting her raise unlimited amounts because of attempts to recall her from office — is unconstitutional.

The lawsuit seeks to prohibit Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson from allowing the “recall exemption” in the governor’s race.

Benson is considering a conservative group’s challenge to $3.4 million in contributions to Whitmer that exceeded the $7,150 per-person limit.

Whitmer's campaign cites a ruling from a prior secretary of state that says donor limits cannot apply to officeholders facing a recall election.

