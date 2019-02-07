CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department is currently on the scene of a rescue operation at a 4-alarm house fire in Ballantyne.

According to officials, the fire is in the 11000 block of James Jack Lane near Ballantyne Country Club.

Several neighbors in the area felt an explosion at around the same time as the house fire. We're told shoppers at a nearby Publix thought a bomb went off.

PHOTOS: Ballantyne explosion Ballantyne explosion / Photo: Charlotte Fire Ballantyne explosion / Photo: James Brierton Ballantyne explosion / Photo: James Brierton Ballantyne explosion / Photo: Charlotte Fire Ballantyne explosion / Photo: Charlotte Fire Ballantyne explosion Ballantyne explosion Ballantyne explosion / Photo: James Brierton Neighbors told NBC Charlotte the address of the home is 11812 James Jack Lane. Property records show the 8,830 square foot home was built in 2004 and most recently purchased in June 2015 for $1.2 million.

Charlotte Fire said they received reports that there were people inside the home at the time of the incident. Neighbors said the homeowner may be trapped in the rubble.

Several ambulances are on scene as well as mass casualty bus. There is no word yet on the cause of the explosion or how many people are hurt.

Neighbors are being evaluated and evacuated from the area.

Crews that responded to the scene "arrived at a pile of debris", according to Charlotte Fire. The department reports the home collapsed due to the fire.

More than 80 firefighters are on scene. Officials say crews are being provided with water and shade because temperatures are in the 90s.

RELATED: Firefighters braving the heat on the scene of Ballantyne home explosion

Two patients from surrounding homes were evaluated for non-life threatening injuries. No firefighters have been hurt.

Piedmont Natural Gas said it was alerted about the explosion around 2:45 p.m. and immediately dispatched crews to turn off any active lines to the house and neighborhood.

Neighbors told NBC Charlotte the address of the home is 11812 James Jack Lane. Property records show the 8,830 square foot home was built in 2004 and most recently purchased in June 2015 for $1.2 million.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC.COM