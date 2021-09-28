Residents speak out after drinking water supply tests show unsafe levels of arsenic

The state's drinking water regulator agency said four of the six wells in the Barry County mobile home park found high levels of nitrates and arsenic.

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Residents at a mobile home park in Barry County are speaking out after a state regulator found nitrates and arsenic in some of the wells.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) tested the water at the Yankee Springs Meadows housing community in July and found two of the five wells supplying the park had arsenic levels that were too high.

Residents who live in the community are upset that the park's management didn't notify them of the issue.

"I moved out here because it was supposed to be safer. It was supposed to be a better environment. It was supposed to be better for me and my family and we're not even being told that my kids could be at risk," resident Tara Tyler said.

"I understand that it was only one test that came back that way but it still came back that way. We should have been made aware so I could stop giving it to my kids."

According to the state government agency that oversees the drinking water supply, Yankee Springs Meadows has a total of five wells that feed into 284 lots.

Well 3's test showed some nitrate detections, but less than the drinking water standard.

The drinking water standard for arsenic is 10 parts per billion.

Wells 5 and 6 go deeper into the ground and had little to no nitrate levels. However, in July, arsenic was detected during quarterly testing.

EGLE said the arsenic concentration for well 5 was 17.5 parts per billion, while well 6 was 13.9 parts per billion when both were sampled in July.

The state regulator said the third quarter test result was the first time arsenic concentrations were over 10 parts per billion.

A spokesperson for EGLE says sanctions won't be given to the park based on one sample showing high levels of arsenic, but if it continues or registers as an annual average above the standard, that's when action would be taken.

"EGLE takes compliance with safe drinking water regulations seriously and is in contact with Yankee Springs Meadows in Barry County over what could lead to an exceedance of arsenic standards by year-end. EGLE is also working with the mobile home community to take actions to prevent an exceedance of the regulatory standards and protect public health," EGLE spokesman Scott Dean said in an emailed statement.

Residents said they've been buying their drinking water from the grocery store for a while because they don't trust the tap.

This isn't the first time the community has had issues with its water supply.

Last summer, wells 1 and 2 tested high for nitrate levels that are above drinking water standards. They were removed from service.

The park supervisor declined questions from 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

YES! Communities has not returned calls or emails asking for comment.

If you have concerns about your drinking water, you can check out the EGLE website.

