Restaurant for dogs coming soon to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You've heard of dog-friendly restaurants for people, but have you ever heard of a people-friendly restaurant for dogs?

"This is The Beastro, fresh canine cuisine," says Jessica Ann Tyson, The Beastro's owner.

That's right, canine cuisine. Tyson, who also owns The Candied Yam next door, decided it was time pets had a restaurant of their own.

"Your dog told me that it's not happy because it hasn't been taken out to dinner," she says.

Tyson drew inspiration from her own dog, Skip, who lived a long 15-year life.

"He loved food," says Tyson. "You hear a wrapper, and he'd come running. He loved, loved, loved human food."

And she believes he'd love what The Beastro plans to offer. The meals are made right in front of you, from choices you and your four-legged friend make on the spot.

"We'll start with a base of a brown rice, and then you'll add your meat and your fresh veggies and fresh fruit," explains Tyson. "So the things that, you know, that your dog loves, but also things that we know that dogs can have."

And it's not just good for your dog either. Tyson is proud to source products from local vendors and donate proceeds to West Michigan non-profit, Paws with a Cause.

"Twenty-five cents from every bowl will go to help that organization," says Tyson.

The Beastro is getting its final touches done and is still looking for employees, but the plan is to open in the next couple weeks. If you'd like to apply for a job, click here.

