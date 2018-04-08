GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Foodies in Grand Rapids love this time of year! Restaurant Week GR will take over Grand Rapids August 8th - 19th. Over 60 restaurants will create a special menu highlighting fresh, local ingredients for the event.

RWGR not only promotes the Greater Grand Rapids culinary scene but has also provided over $143,000 to students through an endowed scholarship fund at the Grand Rapids Community College Secchia Institute for Culinary Education. Participating locations donate $1 for every Restaurant Week GR meal sold.

New changes this year include three tiers of options:

Two courses for $15 per person (available lunch and dinner)

Two courses for $25 per person (dinner)

Chef's Choice for over $25 per person (dinner)

Restaurant Week GR diners are encouraged to share their #RWGR meals on Instagram. A few impressive food photographers will be selected to win gift cards from participating restaurants and may be featured in an Experience Grand Rapids blog post.

A list of participating restaurants and menus can be found HERE.

