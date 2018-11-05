Talon, a retired K9 from the Allegan County Sheriff's Office, passed away at the age of 10.

The sheriff's office posted a tribute to the K9 on Facebook, saying "It is with great sadness to share with all of you that one of our retired K9’s."

The dog had worked with Allegan County for eight years, and partnered with Deputy VanderPloeg for five years until the K9's retirement in 2017.

"As with all our K9s, they become a part of their handler's family, so the past few days have been rough for the VanderPloegs," said the sheriff's office.

