x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Retired Michigan violin professor pleads guilty to child sex charges

68-year-old Stephen Shipps was indicted last year on charges alleging that he took a girl across state lines several times with the intention of having sex with her.
Credit: AP
A University of Michigan logo decorates a roundabout at Mcity on its opening day Monday, July 20, 2015 on the school's campus in Ann Arbor, Mich. The 32-acre simulated city, complete with building facades, a roundabout, brick and gravel roads and other familiar features of urban driving, will be used to test driverless and connected vehicles. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Authorities say a longtime University of Michigan violin professor pleaded guilty to transporting an underage girl across states lines for sex back in 2002. 

The U.S. attorney’s office in Detroit said Tuesday that 68-year-old Stephen Shipps faces up to 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced. 

Shipps was indicted last year on charges alleging that he took a girl across state lines several times between February and July of 2002 with the intention of having sex with her.

His arrest came two years after the university placed him on paid leave when former students accused him of sexual misconduct while he taught them in the 1970s and 1980s in Nebraska and North Carolina.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

 

In Other News

DAILY BLAST LIVE