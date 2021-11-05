Return of air fair part of private management firm's plans for Muskegon County airport

Milwaukee-based F3 Airport is working to increase passenger numbers at Muskegon County's airport in Norton Shores, too.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Earlier this year the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners entered into a five-year contract with Milwaukee-based F3 Airport. And the company officially took over management of the Muskegon County Airport in Norton Shores on April 1.

One of F3's primary goals will be to increase the number of passengers using the airport to fly to and from Chicago O'Hare.

"It's going very well," said F3 Airport President John Matheson. "We're excited about what we can accomplish here."

F3 Airport is part of Founders 3 Real Estate Service. The company also runs F3 Marina which offers marina management services around the world.

F3's specific goal in Muskegon County will be to improve operations and the financial performance of the county's airport. Matheson says that will depend in part on travelers returning to air travel as the pandemic begins to wane.

"People want to travel," he said. "And we're already starting to see that pick up."

In April L3 announced United Express, which is operated by SkyWest Airlines, would add an additional daily flight to Chicago O'Hare beginning June 3.

"Improving the financial performance of the airport is all about getting more passengers," said Matheson. "The more passengers, the more rental cars, the more hotel stays. It's just beneficial all the way around. This airport provides a very important economic benefit and not just to the county but the entire area."

F3's management of the airport includes just about everything from mowing to snow removal, building maintenance and completing F.A.A. compliance regulations. Matheson says F3 will work to attract a restaurant to the terminal and reach out to new travelers who, for one reason or another, fly from other airports in the region.

"Just give it a try," he said. "It's very easy to get in and out of the airport and get on a plane and fly to O'Hare."

The Muskegon Air Fair, which ended after the 2006 show due to financial losses, may also make a comeback under F3's management.

"That was one of the first things we thought about," said Matheson. "It's a lot of work to get those things up and running but we think within two to three years we can have that going again."

