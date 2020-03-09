Rick Snyder backs Biden over Trump

The former governor is just the latest republican to vote for the democrat

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The most recent leader of the Republican Party in Michigan says he's choosing the Democrat for president this year. Rick Snyder is just the latest high profile member of the GOP to say he's voting for Joe Biden over President Trump.

In an op-ed in USA today this morning, the two-term republican governor writes, "President Trump's answer to people who oppose or disagree with them is to be verbally abusive. In other words, he is a bully. As a proud nerd, I had to deal with bullies over many years; it is tragedy watching our world suffer from one." Snyder goes on to write, "President Trump lacks a moral compass. He ignores the truth. He does not fully appreciate public policy matters, including public health, the economy and foreign relations, nor does he seem to want to learn."

Reaction has been swift from the right. Michigan Republican Party Chair, Laura Cox tweeted, "Does Rick Snyder really think one Michigan voter cares who he would support? Mr. Irrelevant! Donald Trump won in '16 without him and will do in '20!"

She's right about winning without him four years ago. Snyder never endorsed then-candidate Trump. And Trump brought that up when the two appeared at an event together after his inauguration.

This afternoon, I spoke with Trump 2020 Spokesperson Hogan Gidley. He says, he's not going to comment on one person picking Biden over Trump. But he says the choice between the two is clear, and picking Biden is picking job-losing policies like the Green New Deal.

Again, Snyder is just the latest Republican to back Biden. A large group of former governors and congress people have formed various groups opposing the president.

We also asked former Michigan Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley if he'd be making an endorsement one way or the other. He said he wont be doing anything outside of Small Business Association activities (he's currently it's president). He says their PAC will meet soon to decide which races to take positions on. Calley took back his support of Trump in '16 after the Access Hollywood tape came out. Calley also blamed Trump for his own GOP primary governors race loss.

Snyder's announcement comes at the same time as the launch of a new group, Republicans and Independents for Biden.

