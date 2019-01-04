A South Carolina college student was kidnapped and murdered after police say she got into a car thinking it was her Uber.

While the details of this specific case are still not clear, the tragic incident brings rider-hailing users' safety to forefront.

Uber launched a public awareness campaign more than a year ago to help riders avoid getting into the wrong vehicle. In a press release about the campaign, the company wrote that while these incidents are rare, they do happen in cities across the nation.

"Unauthorized individuals may pose as ride-share drivers and target people who appear to be distracted or impaired. Some may offer to give free rides or discounted rides if paid in cash."

Uber encourages riders to double check the vehicle and the driver's identity on the app, before getting in a car with someone. The company said the same precautions should also be taken for drivers.

The app also offers GPS-tracked rides that can be shared with friends and family. Riders are encouraged to stay inside until they know their ride has arrived and ride in the back seat.

"If we are standing there waiting, it looks like to other people that we are expecting a ride," said Michigan Auto Law attorney, Alexander Kemp. "That's unfortunately when someone can pretend to be an Uber or Lyft driver."

Lyft provides ways to keep both riders and drivers safe while using the app, including their crisis response team.

