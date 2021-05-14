Risk of flooding subsides and popular lakeshore campground reopens

Muskegon State Park's Channel Campground reopens for camping and reservations after being closed for almost two years.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Army Corps of Engineers says Great Lakes water levels are below last year's record levels but will continue rising before peaking in the summer months.

During the spring, water levels typically begin a seasonal rise due to increased precipitation and runoff. Drier conditions so far this spring limited seasonal rises on some lakes, however, there are still a few months left in the typical seasonal rise period.

"Dry conditions have continued for most of the Great Lakes region, with the exception of the Lake Superior basin, which experienced above average precipitation in April," said Detroit District Great Lakes Hydraulics and Hydrology Office Chief John Allis. "These drier conditions have resulted in lake levels that are much lower than the record highs of recent years. However, some lakes are still above average and coastal flooding and erosion are still possible, especially during periods of active weather and increased wave action."

The Great Lakes basin is in its sixth consecutive month of below average precipitation. April monthly mean levels ranged 14 to 17 inches below last year's record high levels on Lakes Michigan, Huron, St. Clair and Erie.

Lake Superior was six inches below last year's level, while Lake Ontario was 28-inches below last year's April level.

With water levels lower, the Department of Natural Resources has reopened the Channel Campground at Muskegon State Park after it was closed to campers for nearly two years.

In previous summers water covered many of the campsites in part because the campground is surrounded on three sides by water.

"Water from Lake Michigan and Muskegon Lake was so high it brought the water table up and we would get these rain events and get an inch or two at a time and there was just no place for the water to go," said Muskegon State Park Unit Supervisor Greg Sherburn. "So it would just sit there."

While the campground was closed the DNR built two new toilet and shower buildings.

Beginning Friday, May 21 at 8 a.m., the entire Muskegon State Park's Channel Campground will be available in the reservation system.

The campground will close to advance reservations beginning Sept. 15 for water main construction. There will still be opportunities for walk-in campers as conditions allow.

