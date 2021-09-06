Risks ease from gas leak but people still out of homes

Ford Motor has created a $1 million relief fund and lined up hotel rooms for people who have evacuated their homes.

FLAT ROCK, Mich. — Organizers have canceled a popular two-day festival that was planned for the upcoming weekend in Flat Rock. It's part of the fallout from a gasoline leak in the sewer system that was traced to a Ford Motor factory.

Authorities say the factory is no longer releasing contaminants into the Flat Rock system. But some residents agreed to voluntarily leave their homes. Drinking water lines have not been affected. Flat Rock officials are awaiting air-monitoring equipment from the state.

Meanwhile, Flat Rock Riverfest, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, has been canceled.

Ford Motor has created a $1 million relief fund and lined up hotel rooms for people.

