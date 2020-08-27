RNC Advisor talks about the NBA boycotting games

Paris Dennard says he doesn't think athletes sitting out games will do anything to stop violence.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The NBA went dark last night to protest police violence against Black Americans. They've now postponed today's playoff games, too. They do still plan to finish the season and other leagues are joining.

Tonight's Tigers game won't happen. And at least 7 NFL teams canceled their practices in response to the Jacob Blake shooting. While many others postponed the start of practice to talk as teams.

The Lions were the first to cancel their practice earlier this week. Coach Matt Patricia told ESPN he and his staff check every day to see how players are feeling. Jacob Blake was shot in the back seven times by Kenosha, Wisconsin police this past Sunday.

Today, we asked Paris Dennard, the Senior Communication Advisor for Black Media Affairs for the Republican National Committee about the demonstrations in the world of sports.

"Maybe if they played basketball, it would give people something to do, rather than be out in the streets having this violence."

He also says that the best thing that can be done for Black Americans is to re-election Donald Trump as president.

You can see the entire interview below.

