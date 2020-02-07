RNC not concerned about President Trump's falling poll numbers

A spokesperson for the Republican National Committee says the polls were wrong in 2016 and they're wrong now.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — We're a long way from the election in November, but polling is not going the President's way.

A new poll from Monmouth University of 733 registered voters has Joe Biden leading president Trump by 12 points. The quality of that poll has been graded A+ by Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight. I spoke with Liz Harrington, spokesperson for the Republican National Committee on Thursday and asked her about the numbers.

I asked, "Given these polls, if you put any credence in them, what if anything about the president's message is not getting through?"

Liz Harrington replied: "I think there are a lot of problems with a lot of these polls. They're always oversampling democrats. They're not giving an accurate picture of what the electorate is going to look like in November. They were wrong in 2016, they're wrong in 2020. They've never figured out how to find President Trump's supporters. There are a lot of us out there. It's a silent majority and that majority is growing."

The latest A+ rated poll in Michigan was from Sienna College and the New York Times. It came out last week. It shows Joe Biden up 11 points.

Watch the entire interview with Harrington here:

Editor's note: One portion of the interview has been cut out. The question was based on incorrect information.

