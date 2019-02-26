KENT COUNTY, Mich. — West Michigan road commissions have had their hands full this winter. With plenty of ice and record-breaking cold temperatures, many departments have had to pay employees overtime and keep stocked up on restoration materials.

Jerry Byrne, the Kent County Road Commission’s Director of Operations, said despite the harsh winter, his seasonal budget of about $4,000,000 is still in good standing with 35 percent of the budget still remaining.

“You have to remember there were 45 to 50 days where everything kind of stopped…Having those 45 to 50 days of really nothing, you don’t have to spend any winter maintenance money,” Byrne said.

Ottawa County Road Commission echoed Byrne’s response, saying the lack of snow at the beginning of the season helped to equal out the costs of handling storms as they came in.

However, both commissions said the major money expense is on salt.

“Our single, costliest part of winter is the chemical. It's the salt, it's the liquid chloride, it's the sand. Labor is actually the cheapest. Equipment rental—when we talk about the equipment—it's the fuel it's the tires, it's the blades, it's the wear and tear on the trucks is second. And the chemicals we put down are the number one thing we spend money on,” said Byrne.

Byrne added that the cost of salt this year increased by about $20 per ton, coming in at $70 per ton. Ottawa County Road Commission said it’s used about 22,500 tons of salt this winter and will potentially use more if winter weather continues to impact the roads.

Both commissions said they are in good standing as far as budgeting goes, and that extra money in their budget after this winter would likely go towards road projects in the summer or spring.

“We’re targeting more miles this year than ever before…we’re trying to target over 10 percent of the system this summer with road maintenance,” Byrne said.

