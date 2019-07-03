GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Crews closed Leonard Street NW at Front Avenue NW due to a gas leak Thursday morning, but reopened all roads Friday.
WZZM
Front Avenue NW was closed at 10th Street and Crosby streets until the pipe is fixed. Leonard was between Scribner and Monroe avenues.
Crews say they believe frosting and cold weather shifted the ground and caused the break.
