GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Crews closed Leonard Street NW at Front Avenue NW due to a gas leak Thursday morning, but reopened all roads Friday.

Front Avenue NW was closed at 10th Street and Crosby streets until the pipe is fixed. Leonard was between Scribner and Monroe avenues.

Crews say they believe frosting and cold weather shifted the ground and caused the break.

The City of Grand Rapids Good news on this Friday morning: The intersection of Leonard Street NW and Front Avenue is now open and the gas leak has been fixed. Thanks for your patience during this recent closure.

