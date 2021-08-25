x
Robinette's unveils 9/11 memorial for corn maze design this fall

It's a sure sign that fall is nearly here: Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery is preparing their corn maze to visitors.
Credit: Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery announced their corn maze design this year will be in memory of 9/11. 

Each year, the fruit tree farm unveils a new maze design for visitors to find their way through. 

The maze will open after Labor Day. Hours are expected to be 10 a.m. with the last entry at 5 p.m. 

It'll cost you $8 for everyone ages 3 years and up. 

The 125-acre farm is home to apple, peach and cherry trees, as well as a cider mill. 

Visitors can treat themselves to donuts, pies, lunch or wine. 

Announcing our Corn Maze Design for 2021! In memory of 9/11, never forget. Opening after Labor Day. #robinettes #robinettesapplehaus #neverforget #experiencegr #wmta #cornmaze

Posted by Robinette's on Wednesday, August 25, 2021

