Robinette's unveils 9/11 memorial for corn maze design this fall

It's a sure sign that fall is nearly here: Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery is preparing their corn maze to visitors.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery announced their corn maze design this year will be in memory of 9/11.

Each year, the fruit tree farm unveils a new maze design for visitors to find their way through.

The maze will open after Labor Day. Hours are expected to be 10 a.m. with the last entry at 5 p.m.

It'll cost you $8 for everyone ages 3 years and up.

The 125-acre farm is home to apple, peach and cherry trees, as well as a cider mill.

Visitors can treat themselves to donuts, pies, lunch or wine.

Announcing our Corn Maze Design for 2021! In memory of 9/11, never forget. Opening after Labor Day. #robinettes #robinettesapplehaus #neverforget #experiencegr #wmta #cornmaze Posted by Robinette's on Wednesday, August 25, 2021

