Rockford driver runs red light, causes three-car pileup that injured two in Georgetown Twp.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Rockford woman ran a red light in Georgetown Township, crashed into two other cars and injured two on Sunday evening, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says.

Around 6:11 p.m., the 50-year-old woman from Rockford was driving westbound on Chicago Drive when she ran the red light at Cottonwood Drive.

She struck two other cars who had a green light, hitting a 42-year-old woman from Jenison driving southbound and a 43-year-old man from Coopersville driving northbound.

The Rockford woman had to be extricated from the car by Georgetown Township Fire Department. She was transported by ambulance to Butterworth Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The woman from Jenison had non-life-threatening injuries and sought her own medical attention.

The Rockford woman was cited for the traffic violation.

The affected roadway was closed for an hour while the site was under investigation.

