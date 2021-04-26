Rockford High School cancels senior prom

The district says in part "there was no way to execute this dance in a safe and compliant way."

ROCKFORD, Mich. — As COVID-19 cases remain high in Michigan, another class of high school seniors will miss out on a yearly tradition. Rockford Public Schools announced in a letter to parents on Monday that the district will cancel the traditional senior prom.

The letter says in part "Due to the size of our senior class and the current COVID protocols that we are required to follow, there was no way to execute this dance in a safe and compliant way."

Speaking at a school board meeting, Superintendent Mike Shibler said the district has been strict on its safety measures since the pandemic began.

"We've learned a lot from our public health officials and professionals as well," said Shibler. "We do take it very seriously, the safety of our students. And we follow strict protocols."

Also during the school board meeting, a student council representative said they are working on an alternative Senior Night event for the same week prom was originally scheduled. Those plans should be finalized this week.

