Rockford homeowners 'shocked' to find three owls staring at them through Ring camera

ROCKFORD, Mich. — After a motion was detected on a couple's Ring doorbell camera early in the morning, they were shocked to find three owls staring back at them on their front porch.

Matthew and Tera Saganski have lived in their Rockford home for about a year. In early summer, they began leaving the windows open at night, hearing hooting owls in the distance.

But their first encounter with the birds didn't come until a possible intruder notification went off one morning at 4:18 a.m.

"I saw that notification and I was actually scared because I could see the outline of something," Tera said.

"I thought someone was on our front porch and realized it was the owls, I said 'this is amazing.'"

Matthew, on the other hand, slept right through it.

"It was shocking to see that in the morning," he said.

Upon posting the footage to their neighborhood page in July, they found their neighbors were spotting owls nearby, as well. But for the Saganskis, their appearance was special.

"It's not every day you have a parliament of owls having a dance party on your front porch," Matthew said.

The couple even decided to name the trio Inky, Blinky and Clyde in honor of the Pac-Man ghosts.

After not seeing the owls for months, the Saganskis believe they have left the nest in their neighborhood. They said they will miss their newfound friends.

"You know, that post might be going viral, but the owls did all the work," Matthew said.

