Rockford Marching Band heading to the Tournament of Roses Parade

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Following a performance by Rockford High School Marching Band, school officials had an announcement that would surprise even the students and parents in attendance.

The four-time State Champion marching band and color guard performed 'Savage Beauty' in Carlson-Munger Stadium on Wednesday night. They will soon leave for Bands of America Grand Nationals.

Fireworks lit up the sky following the performance.

Band director Brian Phillips then took to the field with a microphone. He turned the crowd's attention to the scoreboard, which announced that the Rockford band will be a participant in the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena.

The parade marks the start of the Rose Bowl college football game on New Year's Day.

Watch the performance here.

