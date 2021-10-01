x
Rockford motorcyclist killed in Eureka Twp. crash

The motorcyclist died at the scene from his injuries. The driver of the other involved vehicle and her 8-year-old passenger were uninjured in the crash.
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A Rockford man was killed Thursday evening in a crash in Montcalm County.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Carson City Road and West County Line Road around 5 p.m. Police say a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse turned left onto Carson City Road and turned into the path of a westbound 1996 Honda motorcycle. 

The motorcyclist attempted to stop but struck the Chevrolet. 

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 29-year-old Greenville woman, and her 8-year-old passenger were uninjured in the crash. 

The motorcyclist died at the scene from his injuries. He was identified as 53-year-old Daniel G. Brainard, of Rockford.

Police say the road was closed for several hours after the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

