Rockford motorcyclist killed in Eureka Twp. crash

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A Rockford man was killed Thursday evening in a crash in Montcalm County.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Carson City Road and West County Line Road around 5 p.m. Police say a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse turned left onto Carson City Road and turned into the path of a westbound 1996 Honda motorcycle.
The motorcyclist attempted to stop but struck the Chevrolet.
The driver of the Chevrolet, a 29-year-old Greenville woman, and her 8-year-old passenger were uninjured in the crash.
The motorcyclist died at the scene from his injuries. He was identified as 53-year-old Daniel G. Brainard, of Rockford.
Police say the road was closed for several hours after the crash. The investigation is ongoing.
