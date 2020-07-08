Rockford schools go online to begin school year

Dr. Michael Shibler says his hope is that after the first three weeks, in person learning can resume.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Brooke McPeck misses being in school.

"Even today I said, I even miss the things I don't like about school," says McPeck, a fifth grader at Lakes Elementary "Homework and math tests."

Lakes Elementary and the other schools in the Rockford Public School District will be online for the first three weeks of the school year.

"Just for her mental well being, she needs to be back," says Tracy McPeck, Brooke's mother.

McPeck took her daughter to get ice cream Thursday night after the two were disappointed to hear that online classes would continue for now.

"Watching her do online in March through June, she just said how much she missed her classroom and her teacher and learning next to other kids," explains McPeck.

Rockford Superintendent Dr. Michael Shibler says his hope is that after the first three weeks, in person learning can resume with the option to continue online if parents feel nervous about sending their kids to class. If in person learning returns, McPeck feels safe sending her daughter into the building again.

"Her father and I have both agreed that just for her mental well being she needs to be back," she says.

And despite the fact that the online learning plan isn't what she or her daughter wanted to hear, McPeck believes Rockford has done a good job thinking about the safety of the kids.

"I think as far as education, Rockford is going to do an amazing job if it comes to online," says McPeck.

Rockford's first day of school is August 24.