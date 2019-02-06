ROCKFORD, Mich. — The city of Rockford is officially in the hemp business. The city's first hemp store, Rockford Hemp Company, held its grand opening on Saturday with over 100 attendees.

The store is owned by husband and wife duo, Stephen and Linsey Knight, who currently have five brick-and-mortar retail stores and an e-commerce website. The two said they wanted to plant a shop in their hometown to bring the benefits of hemp products to their neighbors.

"We really want to dispel the misconceptions about hemp. It's a great product that offers relief to all ages and all backgrounds," said Stephen Knight.

The store sells a variety of hemp-based products like clothing, tinctures, topical treatments, snacks and vape. The Knights say their most popular products of the day were their CBD bath bombs, bath salts and bubble bath.

The shop gives a special 50 percent off all CBD products to veterans, senior citizens, individuals on permanent disability and certain income-restricted individuals.

"It really is just our commitment to the community. We really want to let people know that we're here to help them get the relief that they need," Stephen Knight said.

The couple hopes the shop will help educate the community about the facts and misconceptions surrounding hemp products.

"A lot of people think it's marijuana when in fact it is industrial hemp or hemp-based products all containing less than point three percent THC," Stephen Knight explained.

For more information on the Rockford Hemp Company, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.







