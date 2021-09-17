Rockford woman found stabbed to death, two young kids rushed to hospital

Authorities in Toledo, Ohio arrested the man accused in the crime.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A 25-year-old Rockford woman is dead and her two young children were hurt during an attack Thursday evening.

The Kent County Sheriff's Department was asked to do a well-being check in the 7000 block of Cannon Place Drive NE.

When Deputies arrived at the home around 7:30 p.m., police found a woman who had been stabbed to death. Authorities identified her as Ciara Paul.

Deputies also found the woman's two children, a 2-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl, inside the home. Medics rushed the children to a local hospital for treatment.

Around 11 p.m., authorities in Toledo, Ohio arrested 29-year-old Jacob Alec Ryan at a Greyhound bus station.

He is now facing charges of open murder and assault with intent to murder in connection to the crime.

Ryan is currently being held in the Lucas County Jail in Ohio.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division at 616-632-6125.

