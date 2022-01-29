Rollover crash closed part of I-96, injures 16 and 17-year-old

The teenage driver changed lanes, hitting the front of a pickup truck, causing the car to exit the highway and rollover multiple times.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A rollover crash has left two injured and one lane of eastbound I-96 near mile marker 11 closed, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says.

As of 5 p.m., all lanes are now open.

A 2016 Chevy Malibu was heading eastbound, passing a 2017 Ford F150 and merging into the left lane, police say. The Malibu hit the front of the pickup and lost control.

The Malibu then went off the road and rolled several times. The driver, a 17-year-old boy from Coopersville, and his passenger, a 16-year-old girl, were hurt in a non-life-threatening manner. Police reported both teenagers were wearing their seatbelts.

The driver of the pickup, a 45-year-old man from Muskegon, was not injured.

Police cited the driver of the Malibu for making an unsafe lane change.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.