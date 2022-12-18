The organization is asking for toys for all of the kids spending their holidays away from home this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ronald McDonald House Charities of West Michigan is in urgent need of help.

The organization is asking for toys for all of the kids spending their holidays away from home this year.

The rise of RSV, flu and COVID in West Michigan is not only putting a strain on hospital systems, but also programs supporting children and their families during this challenging time.

"We are back to being full and beyond that, we have a significant waitlist here at the house. So, we've been ranging from nine to 11 families on our waitlist. And those are families who need a place to stay and who have a child currently in the hospital," Mallory Brower, Development & Marketing Director of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of West Michigan, said.

The staff has created Santa’s workshop in the basement of the house giving these very busy families a chance to find gifts for their children.

“We have an urgent need for toys here for the kids that are staying at the house. And think of those things that your kid would dream to open on Christmas morning. That piece of sports equipment, that fun sled, that cool scooter, those things that go beyond the book, or the coloring book that they might be getting," Brower said.

A beautifully-decorated Christmas tree and a visit from Santa Claus will deliver the Christmas spirit.

While making a big difference for those families with children that continue to fight against these viruses.

“I think something that's so hard around the holidays is not being around your loved ones and not being in a place that feels like home or that is comforting. And so these little bits of comfort that we can bring to our families, we can't do alone here at the house, we need the help of the community.”

You can drop off toys at the house directly, it's located at 1323 Cedar Street in Grand Rapids, or you can order toys on Amazon and have them directly shipped to the house.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.