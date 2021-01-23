Rose leads Mona Shores to second state title

Mona Shores finishes the year 12-0 taking home back to back Division Two titles.

DETROIT — Brady Rose rushed for 154 yards and two scores to lead Mona Shores to a second straight Division 2 state title. The Sailors built a 13-0 halftime lead on a 12 yard touchdown run by Rose and a nine yard scoring run from Elijah Jackson.

Warren De La Salle cut into the lead with a third quarter touchdown and seemed to have momentum.

That's when the Mona Shores defense came up with a key fourth down stop. A few plays later Rose took off around left end breaking tackles downfield before being tackled in the red zone. The run reignited the Sailors and three plays later Keondre Pierce scored on a 10 yard run giving Mona Shores a two score lead at 19-7.

The Pilots used a big play by replacement quarterback JC Ford to cut the lead back to six with just under eight minutes to go.

Rose second scoring run with 1:47 to play gave the Sailors a seemingly insurmountable 25-13 lead.

The Pilots scored with 16 seconds left in the game to once again make it a six point game at 25-19. Rose recovered the ensuing onside kick as Mona Shores celebrated back to back titles.

Mona Shores rushed for 311 yards as a team lead by Rose's 154. Johnson had 81 yards on the ground and a touchdown.

