GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Roskam Baking Company in Kentwood, in collaboration with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and the City of Kentwood, will be expanding its operation. The expansion will result in 238 new jobs and a capital investment of $85.2 million.

The MEDC is supporting the expansion with the approval of a $1 million Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.

“This project is an excellent win for our region in terms of jobs, investment, and overall economic impact,” said Eric Icard, Senior Business Development Manager and project lead. “West Michigan’s food processing industry is a national leader, and Roskam Baking Company’s decision to continue its growth here is a testament to our region’s strength.”

The Right Place worked with Roskam Baking and the MEDC to ensure the company continued its growth in the region, as well as connected Roskam Baking to workforce development resources at West Michigan Works! to assist with worker training.

“We appreciate Roskam Baking Company’s further investment in the City of Kentwood,” said Kentwood Mayor Stephen Kepley. “We are proud to see a world-leading food processing company have continued success and bring new jobs to the community.”

Roskam Baking is located at 5565 Broadmoor Avenue SE in Kentwood and is a family-owned company since 1923. The company employs over 2,000 in West Michigan and is a manufacturer for major food companies and brands around the country.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now .