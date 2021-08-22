Round Barn Winery hosts pop-up events

Round Barn Winery in Baroda Michigan is planning to host pop-up events on some Saturdays but a worker shortage could pose a problem.

BARODA, Mich. — Going to a winery is a popular summertime weekend activity.

The first of many planned pop-ups was scheduled for this past Saturday (Aug.21) but it was cancelled because they didn’t have enough wait staff.

The plan is to still move forward with its Labor Day weekend pop-up at the round barn estate from 12-5 p.m.

The team will be showcasing some of their delicious products including the seasonal salted caramel cream dessert wine.

It’s the busy season for wineries and with some workers returning to school and the ongoing pandemic its hit the industry hard.

Unfortunately, if they don’t have enough staff more events may also get canceled but luckily Round Barn is hiring.

“We're just looking for help. And we tell everybody that we hire right away, like, you know, Saturdays from here on forward are going to be mandatory, essentially. So because it's our busiest day of the week. Okay, so if someone wants to apply, where can they go to apply, then go to rob barn.com," Jen Wozniak, Social Media & PR Specialist at Round Barn, said. “We are trying our best. I mean, our teams have been working around the clock, no joke to make sure that we are giving our guests the best experience possible.”