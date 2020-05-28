Early Morning Rush: Thursday, May 28th

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

BAD TO WORSE | The situation in Minneapolis has gone from "bad to worse" since the more peaceful demonstrations earlier in the afternoon Wednesday. Now fires and looting have been reported.

COVID-19 DEATH TOLL | The U.S. surpassed a jarring milestone Wednesday in the coronavirus pandemic: 100,000 deaths.That number is the best estimate and most assuredly an undercount. But it represents the stark reality that more Americans have died from the virus than from the Vietnam and Korean wars combined.

CALLING WHITMER A LIAR | Republican senators say Governor Whitmer lied about husband's boat call.

FORECAST | Thursday is the last day with high humidity and warm temperatures before refreshing air arrives.

More to explore: