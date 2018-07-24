Many favorite foods are being recalled for Salmonella contamination, and with something this serious, it's important to take note on what you can and can't eat.

Here's a list of foods that have been recalled for Salmonella concerns:

Goldfish Crackers

Pepperidge Farms recalled four types of Goldfish Crackers due to the chance the powder used in the seasoning contained Salmonella. They recalled Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream and Onion, Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar, and Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel. No illnesses have been reported.

Swiss Rolls

Flowers Food has recalled Swiss Rolls sold under the brand names Mrs. Freshley’s, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker’s Treat, Market Square, and Great Value. The company has also recalled Captain John Derst’s Old Fashioned Bread. No illnesses have been reported.

Ritz Crackers

Ritz Crackers' maker recalled Ritz Bits Cheese, Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches, Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches with Cheese, Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches with White Cheddar Cheese, Ritz Everything Cracker Sandwiches with Cream Cheese, and Mixed Cookie Variety. No illnesses have been reported. Complete list here.

Spring Pasta Salad

Hy-Vee recalled Spring Pasta Salad in July when approximately 20 illnesses were potentially linked back to customers who ate the salad.

Zesty Sprouting Mix

Zetsy Sprouting Mix is also added to the list because its main ingredient is potentially contaminated with Salmonella. There have been no illnesses reported.

Honey Smacks Cereal

The popular Kellogg's Company cereal has been linked to a Salmonella contamination that infected 100 people in 33 states. At least 30 of the people infected have been hospitalized.

Pre-Cut Melon

Caito Foods recalled their pre-cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe, and fruit medley products. Seventy (70) people have been affected across seven states and 34 people have been hospitalized.

Raw Turkey

Ninety (90) people have been infected with Salmonella across 26 states due to raw turkey pet food, raw turkey products, and live turkeys.

Eggs

More than 200 million eggs from Rose Acre Farms of Seymour, Ind., were recalled in April due to possible contamination with salmonella. As of April, 22 illnesses were reported.

Symptoms of Salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps that occur 12 to 72 hours after being exposed and the illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment, but some experience worse symptoms and may need to be hospitalized.

Children younger than 5 years and adults older than 65 years, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to experience a severe illness.

If you think you have been exposed to Salmonella, see your doctor immediately.

