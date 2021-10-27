Salvation Army hosts open house for volunteer opportunities

Organizations that rely on volunteers are having a hard time finding people for open positions.

The Salvation Army of Kent County is holding an open house at the Kroc Center on Division Avenue in Grand Rapids on Wednesday night.

"Donating your time with us makes an incredibly positive impact not only on our organization, but on our whole community," Divisional Commander Major Glen Caddy said.

"We invite you to join us at the Kroc Center and find an opportunity that works for you."

The organization is looking for people to volunteer as bell ringers this holiday season but that's not all.

The Salvation Army says it has year round volunteer opportunities that need to be filled.

Wednesday night's event at the KROC Center runs until 7 p.m.

All of the volunteer opportunities are listed on the Salvation Army's website here.

