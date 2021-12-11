Salvation Army of Kent County offering Christmas assistance to those in need

Individuals and families in need can receive assistance this holiday season through the Salvation Army of Kent County. Here's how to sign up:

Among their services, the Salvation Army is offering new, unwrapped toys that were collected from the Angel Tree Toy Drive and grocery store gift cards.

Applications must be submitted by Dec. 3 and can be found here.

Interested individuals can also register by phone, at (616) 459-9468. Late applications can also be submitted by calling.

Christmas assistance is offered at every Salvation Army location in West Michigan, but services vary by location. Those who live in surrounding counties can contact their local Salvation Army for services.

