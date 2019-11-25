SAN DIEGO — A San Diego woman believes the image of her late father appeared in an ultrasound scan of her unborn child. While it could be only a trick of the light, the image hit Reddit and went viral.

Shantel Carrillo says when the ultrasound of her unborn daughter is placed side-by-side with a photo of her father Charles, who died in 2016, the profiles are eerily similar.

Carrillo says she didn't noticed the shape of her father's face, next to that of her unborn child's, until she posted a photo from the ultrasound on Facebook and other family members weighed in.

"People that actually knew my dad were like 'That looks like Chuck. That looks like your dad," Carrillo said.

Carrillo is due with her second child in April.

Shantel Carrillo