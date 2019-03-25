SAND LAKE, Mich. — Village officials voted to suspend the Sand Lake Police Department at a board meeting on March 18.

"On behalf of all the Police Officers at Sand Lake we want to thank the entire community for allowing us to serve and protect the community for the many many years of service that we were able to serve. We all wish you the best for what the future may hold for the Village," the department wrote on their Facebook page.

According to the village website, the department had three staff members, including a sergeant acting as interim chief.

Kent County Sergeant Joel Roon said the department was not full-time previously and they don't expect any interruption in emergency response to the village as they work through the decision.

The village will be covered by the Kent County Sheriff's Department and could contract additional patrols by the Sheriff's Department.

