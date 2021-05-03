State Senator's resolution seeks to make Sandhill cranes a game species

Standing 5 feet tall with 6 foot wingspans and unmistakable bright red heads, Sandhill cranes are often spotted in farm fields feeding on grains.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Each spring and fall Sandhill cranes are easy to spot feeding on the massive crop fields at Muskegon County's wastewater property on Apple Ave.

It's the annual migration that brings the cranes to Michigan, pausing before finishing their journey to southern states in the fall and back north in the spring.

The cranes can grow to 5 feet tall with a 6 foot wingspans and unmistakable bright red heads.

Senate resolution 20 sponsored by Sen. Ed. McBroom, R-Bulcan is asking the Michigan Natural Resources Commission to add the Eastern Sandhill crane to the state's list of game species. Additionally included in the resolution asking the MNRC to request federal permission to establish a hunting season.

The resolution was referred to the Senate Natural Resources Committee of which McBroom chairs.

Wednesday the committee took testimony from supporters and opponents of the resolution.

"'l'll see more than 120 cranes on an 8-acre field of wheat," McBroom said during the committee meeting.

McBroom contends the resolution is not an effort to create a Sandhill crane hunting season in Michigan like other states currently offer.

"That's not my interest, that's not what I'm promoting at all," said McBroom.

He says currently farmers who use federal U.S. Fish and Wildlife permits to shoot nuisance birds damaging their crops are not allowed to consume the birds.

McBroom believes the resolution is needed to prevent nuisance Sandhill cranes shot legally from being left to rot in farm fields.

Sen. Jon Bumstead, R-Newaygo is a member of the Senate Natural Resources Committee. He too supports effort to allow Sandhill cranes shot with U.S. Fish and Wildlife permits to be consumed.

"I'd rather see them go home and somebody make use of the meat rather than just let it sit there in the field and rot," Bumstead said following the meeting. "That's the biggest crime to let it sit there and waste which is what is happening right now."



But opponents point out the first line of the resolution states in part, "establish an Eastern sandhill crane hunting season."

The birds are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, which means federal officials decide where they can be hunted.

A few states have limited hunts, in Michigan other than by permit it's illegal to shoot a Sandhill crane.

Individuals testifying against the resolution Wednesday told committee members there are non-lethal products farmers can spread in their fields to prevent Sandhill cranes from damaging crops.

Opponents also believe if passed as written the resolution could open the door to a Michigan Sandhill crane hunting season, one they believe the bird's population couldn't support.

The Senate Natural Resources Committee did not vote on the resolution. It could come up at a future meeting for a vote.

