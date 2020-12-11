Santa sets up shop for photos at Woodland Mall, with new safety precautions

You also wont be able to sit on the Big Man's lap, instead you'll be separated by a plexiglass barrier.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In a year of uncertainty, Santa Claus himself knows a little Christmas spirit may be just what every one needs. So from now until Christmas Eve, he'll be setting up shop at Woodland Mall. But with the continuing pandemic, things will look a little different this time around.

"Santa is unfortunately not able to give out hugs and high fives this year," says Cecily McCabe, Marketing Director at Woodland Mall. "But you certainly can talk to him, give him your Christmas wish list, ask about the reindeer and inquire about how the elves are doing this year."

Visits with Santa are appointment only this year, to help with social distancing. You also wont be able to sit on the Big Man's lap, instead you'll be separated by a plexiglass barrier.

"Its this really cool new product that is anti-reflective," explains McCabe. "We've got a special filter we'll be using so it allows us to look like you're next to Santa, but we've got this protective barrier."

Masks are required in the mall, but you can take them off briefly for your photo. To make an appointment to see Santa, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.