MUSKEGON, Michigan — The past three months of weather have been particularly rough on Michigan farmers. Because of all the rain, many have not been able to plant all of their crops.

Crystal Brummans owns Hidden Creek Farm in Muskegon.

"We supply customers every day with produce and different products," Brummans said.

So far this year, her crops aren't doing well.

"We've had to kind of adjust the way we do things drastically," Brummans said. "Trying to catch up with everything has been exhausting."

From her lavender garden to her strawberry patch, the ground has over-saturated the crops.

"Strawberry plants are having a hard time this year," Brummans said. "All of our crops are behind."

Brummans won't know the full impact of all the rain until the season is over.

"Rhubarb's not looking too good right now, then I have garlic, potato and the strawberry patch," Brummans said. "When you do a small farm, everything makes a difference."

Even her livestock weren't able to graze for a while.

"Normally this area would be tall pasture like what you're seeing the goats eat on right now. They can't have wet feet all the time, it gives them hoof rot," Brummans said.

There have been a few days of dry weather but it's still too early to tell how much Brumman's income will suffer.

"We'll be OK, but it's not ideal," Brummans said. "It's farming, you know, you just got to learn how to go with the flow. Some years you have a drought, some years you have too much rain, just something that keeps us rugged and alert on how to survive when you're a farmer."

