Saugatuck Brewing Co. joins 'Beer City, USA' with purchase of Creston Brewery

The Creston Brewery will retain its name along with its charming and welcoming neighborhood atmosphere.

Saugatuck Brewing Company is officially joining the Beer City community with the purchase of Creston Brewery on Plainfield Avenue in Grand Rapids, the company announced Thursday.

“We are very excited to bring Creston into our family of pubs and look forward to serving the Creston neighborhood and the greater Grand Rapids area with a variety of craft beers” said Ric Gillette president & CEO of Saugatuck Brewing Company.

Craft selections at Creston Brewery will be a mix of former Creston mainstays along with current and seasonal releases from Saugatuck Brewing Company. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Creston had been closed since March 2020.

“We anticipate a smooth and timely approval from the MLCC and look forward to opening back up to the community as soon as possible” adds Saugatuck’s Creative Content Director Robert Antor.

“COVID-19 obviously had devastating effects on the restaurant and brewery industry in Michigan, and it’s a tragedy that an up-and-coming brewery such as Creston had to permanently close its doors due to the impact. With this acquisition we really hope to rekindle the community magic that Creston radiated and help it once again become a staple of the Grand Rapids area.”

